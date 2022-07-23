A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the magnitude of the electric field.
The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to and directed in toward the center of the earth. What would be the force of repulsion between two people each with the charge calculated in part (a) and separated by a distance of m? Is use of the earth's electric field a feasible means of flight? Why or why not? Note: Part (a) asked for what magnitude and sign of charge would a -kg human have to acquire to overcome his or her weight by the force exerted by the earth's electric field.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Coulomb's Law
Feasibility of Electric Field for Flight
A uniform electric field exists in the region between two oppositely charged plane parallel plates. A proton is released from rest at the surface of the positively charged plate and strikes the surface of the opposite plate, cm distant from the first, in a time interval of s. Find the speed of the proton when it strikes the negatively charged plate.
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. How much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field?
Calculate the magnitude and direction (relative to the -axis) of the electric field in Example . Example : A point charge nC is located at the origin. Find the electric-field vector at the field point m, m.
The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to and directed in toward the center of the earth. What magnitude and sign of charge would a -kg human have to acquire to overcome his or her weight by the force exerted by the earth's electric field?
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. What minimum field (magnitude and direction) would be needed to stop an electron under the conditions of part (a)? Note: Part (a) asks for how much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field.