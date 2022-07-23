An electric dipole with dipole moment is in a uniform external electric field . Show that for the stable orientation in part (b), the dipole's own electric field tends to oppose the external field. Note: Part (b) asked which of the orientations in part (a) is stable, and which is unstable? (Hint: Consider a small rotation away from the equilibrium position and see what happens.) Also, part (a) asked to find the orientations of the dipole for which the torque on the dipole is zero.
Point charges nC and nC are separated by mm, forming an electric dipole. The charges are in a uniform electric field whose direction makes an angle of ° with the line connecting the charges. What is the magnitude of this field if the torque exerted on the dipole has magnitude Nm?
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Key Concepts
Electric Dipole
Torque on a Dipole
Uniform Electric Field
A point charge nC is at the point m, m, and a second point charge nC is at the point m, . Calculate the magnitude and direction of the net electric field at the origin due to these two point charges.
An electric dipole with dipole moment is in a uniform external electric field . Find the orientations of the dipole for which the torque on the dipole is zero.
An electric dipole with dipole moment is in a uniform external electric field . Which of the orientations in part (a) is stable, and which is unstable? (Hint: Consider a small rotation away from the equilibrium position and see what happens.) Note: Part (a) asked to find the orientations of the dipole for which the torque on the dipole is zero.
A very long, straight wire has charge per unit length C/m. At what distance from the wire is the electric field magnitude equal to N/C?
A charge of nC is spread uniformly over the surface of one face of a nonconducting disk of radius cm. Why is the field in part (a) stronger than the field in part (b)? Why is the field in part (c) the strongest of the three fields? Note: Part (a) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field this disk produces at a point on the axis of the disk a distance of cm from its center. Part (b) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at point , supposing that the charge were all pushed away from the center and distributed uniformly on the outer rim of the disk. Part (c) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at point if the charge is all brought to the center of the disk.