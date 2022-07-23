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Ch 21: Electric Charge and Electric Field
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 21: Electric Charge and Electric FieldProblem 48
Chapter 21, Problem 48

A point charge q1=4.00q_1=-4.00 nC is at the point x=0.600x = 0.600 m, y=0.800y = 0.800 m, and a second point charge q2=+6.00q_2=+6.00 nC is at the point x=0.600x = 0.600 m, y=0y = 0. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the net electric field at the origin due to these two point charges.

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Identify the positions of the charges: q1 = -4.00 nC is at (0.600 m, 0.800 m) and q2 = +6.00 nC is at (0.600 m, 0). The origin is at (0, 0).
Calculate the distance from each charge to the origin using the distance formula: \( r = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2} \). For q1, the distance is \( r_1 = \sqrt{(0.600)^2 + (0.800)^2} \). For q2, the distance is \( r_2 = 0.600 \) m.
Use Coulomb's Law to find the electric field due to each charge at the origin. The electric field \( E \) due to a point charge is given by \( E = \frac{k |q|}{r^2} \), where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant \( 8.99 \times 10^9 \text{ N m}^2/\text{C}^2 \). Calculate \( E_1 \) for q1 and \( E_2 \) for q2.
Determine the direction of each electric field vector. The electric field due to a negative charge points towards the charge, while the field due to a positive charge points away. For q1, the field points towards (0.600 m, 0.800 m), and for q2, it points away from (0.600 m, 0).
Calculate the net electric field at the origin by vector addition of \( E_1 \) and \( E_2 \). Break each electric field into components, sum the components, and use the Pythagorean theorem to find the magnitude of the resultant vector. Use trigonometry to find the direction of the net electric field.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field Due to a Point Charge

The electric field (E) created by a point charge (q) at a distance (r) is given by Coulomb's law: E = k|q|/r², where k is Coulomb's constant. The direction of the field is radially outward from a positive charge and inward towards a negative charge. This concept helps determine the individual electric fields at the origin due to each charge.
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Electric Field due to a Point Charge

Superposition Principle

The superposition principle states that the net electric field due to multiple charges is the vector sum of the electric fields produced by each charge independently. This principle is crucial for calculating the net electric field at the origin by adding the contributions from both q1 and q2, considering their magnitudes and directions.
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Vector Addition

Vector addition involves combining vectors by adding their corresponding components. For electric fields, this means summing the x and y components separately to find the resultant vector. This concept is essential for determining the magnitude and direction of the net electric field at the origin from the individual fields of q1 and q2.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A point charge is placed at each corner of a square with side length aa. All charges have magnitude qq. Two of the charges are positive and two are negative (Fig. E21.4221.42). What is the direction of the net electric field at the center of the square due to the four charges, and what is its magnitude in terms of qq and aa?

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Textbook Question

Point charges q1=4.5q_1=-4.5 nC and q2=+4.5q_2=+4.5 nC are separated by 3.13.1 mm, forming an electric dipole. The charges are in a uniform electric field whose direction makes an angle of 36.936.9° with the line connecting the charges. What is the magnitude of this field if the torque exerted on the dipole has magnitude 7.2×1097.2\(\times\)10^{-9} Nm?

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Textbook Question

A 4.00-4.00-nC point charge is at the origin, and a second 5.00-5.00-nC point charge is on the xx-axis at x=0.800x = 0.800 m. Find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the xx-axis: (i) x=0.200x = 0.200 m; (ii) x=1.20x = 1.20 m; (iii) x=0.200x = -0.200 m.

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Textbook Question

A very long, straight wire has charge per unit length 3.20×10103.20\(\times\)10^{-10} C/m. At what distance from the wire is the electric field magnitude equal to 2.502.50 N/C?

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Textbook Question

A charge of 6.50-6.50 nC is spread uniformly over the surface of one face of a nonconducting disk of radius 1.251.25 cm. Why is the field in part (a) stronger than the field in part (b)? Why is the field in part (c) the strongest of the three fields? Note: Part (a) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field this disk produces at a point PP on the axis of the disk a distance of 2.002.00 cm from its center. Part (b) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at point PP, supposing that the charge were all pushed away from the center and distributed uniformly on the outer rim of the disk. Part (c) asked to find the magnitude and direction of the electric field at point PP if the charge is all brought to the center of the disk.

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Textbook Question

A 4.00-4.00-nC point charge is at the origin, and a second 5.00-5.00-nC point charge is on the xx-axis at x=0.800x = 0.800 m. Find the net electric force that the two charges would exert on an electron placed at each point in part (a). Note: Part (a) asked to find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the xx-axis: (i) x=0.200x = 0.200 m; (ii) x=1.20x = 1.20 m; (iii) x=0.200x = -0.200 m.

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