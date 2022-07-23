For the system of capacitors shown in Fig. E, find the equivalent capacitance between and .
A -F, parallel-plate, air capacitor has a plate separation of mm and is charged to a potential difference of V. Calculate the energy density in the region between the plates, in units of J/m3.
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Energy Stored in a Capacitor
Energy Density
Figure E shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is V. How much charge is stored in each of the -F and the -F capacitors?
In Fig. E, F, F, and F. The capacitor network is connected to an applied potential .
(a) After the charges on the capacitors have reached their final values, the charge on is mC. What are the charges on capacitors and ?
(b) What is the applied voltage ?
You have two identical capacitors and an external potential source.
(a) Compare the total energy stored in the capacitors when they are connected to the applied potential in series and in parallel.
(b) Compare the maximum amount of charge stored in each case.
(c) Energy storage in a capacitor can be limited by the maximum electric field between the plates. What is the ratio of the electric field for the series and parallel combinations?
A parallel-plate air capacitor has a capacitance of 920 pF. The charge on each plate is 3.90 uC. (a) What is the potential difference between the plates? (b) If the charge is kept constant, what will be the potential difference if the plate separation is doubled? (c) How much work is required to double the separation?
An air capacitor is made from two flat parallel plates mm apart. The magnitude of charge on each plate is C when the potential difference is V.
(a) What is the capacitance?
(b) What is the area of each plate?
(c) What maximum voltage can be applied without dielectric breakdown? (Dielectric breakdown for air occurs at an electric-field strength of V/m.)
(d) When the charge is C, what total energy is stored?