For the system of capacitors shown in Fig. E, find the equivalent capacitance between and .
A parallel-plate air capacitor has a capacitance of 920 pF. The charge on each plate is 3.90 uC. (a) What is the potential difference between the plates? (b) If the charge is kept constant, what will be the potential difference if the plate separation is doubled? (c) How much work is required to double the separation?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Potential Difference
Work Done in Electric Fields
A parallel-plate capacitor has capacitance pF when there is air between the plates. The separation between the plates is mm.
(a) What is the maximum magnitude of charge that can be placed on each plate if the electric field in the region between the plates is not to exceed V/m?
(b) A dielectric with is inserted between the plates of the capacitor, completely filling the volume between the plates. Now what is the maximum magnitude of charge on each plate if the electric field between the plates is not to exceed V/m?
In Fig. E, F, F, and F. The capacitor network is connected to an applied potential .
(a) After the charges on the capacitors have reached their final values, the charge on is mC. What are the charges on capacitors and ?
(b) What is the applied voltage ?
A -F, parallel-plate, air capacitor has a plate separation of mm and is charged to a potential difference of V. Calculate the energy density in the region between the plates, in units of J/m3.
You have two identical capacitors and an external potential source.
(a) Compare the total energy stored in the capacitors when they are connected to the applied potential in series and in parallel.
(b) Compare the maximum amount of charge stored in each case.
(c) Energy storage in a capacitor can be limited by the maximum electric field between the plates. What is the ratio of the electric field for the series and parallel combinations?
An air capacitor is made from two flat parallel plates mm apart. The magnitude of charge on each plate is C when the potential difference is V.
(a) What is the capacitance?
(b) What is the area of each plate?
(c) What maximum voltage can be applied without dielectric breakdown? (Dielectric breakdown for air occurs at an electric-field strength of V/m.)
(d) When the charge is C, what total energy is stored?