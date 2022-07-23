A parallel-plate capacitor has capacitance C 0 = 8.00 C_0=8.00 pF when there is air between the plates. The separation between the plates is 1.50 1.50 mm.

(a) What is the maximum magnitude of charge Q Q that can be placed on each plate if the electric field in the region between the plates is not to exceed 3.00 × 10 4 3.00\(\times\)10^4 V/m?