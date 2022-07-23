Figure E shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is V. How much charge is stored in each of the -F and the -F capacitors?
For the system of capacitors shown in Fig. E, find the equivalent capacitance between and .
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Series and Parallel Capacitors
Equivalent Capacitance
In Fig. E, F, F, and F. The capacitor network is connected to an applied potential .
(a) After the charges on the capacitors have reached their final values, the charge on is mC. What are the charges on capacitors and ?
(b) What is the applied voltage ?
A -F, parallel-plate, air capacitor has a plate separation of mm and is charged to a potential difference of V. Calculate the energy density in the region between the plates, in units of J/m3.
Figure E shows a system of four capacitors, where the potential difference across ab is V. How much charge is stored by this combination of capacitors?
A parallel-plate air capacitor has a capacitance of 920 pF. The charge on each plate is 3.90 uC. (a) What is the potential difference between the plates? (b) If the charge is kept constant, what will be the potential difference if the plate separation is doubled? (c) How much work is required to double the separation?
A spherical capacitor contains a charge of nC when connected to a potential difference of V. If its plates are separated by vacuum and the inner radius of the outer shell is cm, calculate: (a) the capacitance; (b) the radius of the inner sphere; (c) the electric field just outside the surface of the inner sphere.