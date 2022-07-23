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Ch 24: Capacitance and Dielectrics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 24: Capacitance and DielectricsProblem 34
Chapter 24, Problem 34

A parallel-plate capacitor has capacitance C0=8.00C_0=8.00 pF when there is air between the plates. The separation between the plates is 1.501.50 mm.
(a) What is the maximum magnitude of charge QQ that can be placed on each plate if the electric field in the region between the plates is not to exceed 3.00×1043.00\(\times\)10^4 V/m?
(b) A dielectric with K=2.70K = 2.70 is inserted between the plates of the capacitor, completely filling the volume between the plates. Now what is the maximum magnitude of charge on each plate if the electric field between the plates is not to exceed 3.00×1043.00\(\times\)10^4 V/m?

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1
To solve part (a), start by using the relationship between the electric field (E), voltage (V), and plate separation (d) for a parallel-plate capacitor: E = V/d. Rearrange this to find the voltage: V = E * d.
Substitute the given values into the equation: E = 3.00x10^4 V/m and d = 1.50 mm (convert this to meters: 1.50 mm = 0.00150 m) to find the maximum voltage V that can be applied across the plates.
Next, use the formula for capacitance C = Q/V, where Q is the charge and V is the voltage. Rearrange this to solve for the charge: Q = C * V.
Substitute the given capacitance C0 = 8.00 pF (convert this to farads: 8.00 pF = 8.00x10^-12 F) and the maximum voltage V found in the previous step to calculate the maximum charge Q for part (a).
For part (b), when a dielectric with dielectric constant K = 2.70 is inserted, the new capacitance C is given by C = K * C0. Use this new capacitance in the formula Q = C * V, with the same maximum voltage V as in part (a), to find the new maximum charge Q.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance and Electric Field

Capacitance (C) is a measure of a capacitor's ability to store charge per unit voltage, defined as C = Q/V, where Q is the charge and V is the voltage. The electric field (E) between the plates of a parallel-plate capacitor is related to the voltage and plate separation (d) by E = V/d. Understanding these relationships is crucial for determining the maximum charge a capacitor can hold without exceeding a given electric field.
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Dielectric Constant

The dielectric constant (K) is a measure of a material's ability to increase the capacitance of a capacitor compared to air or vacuum. When a dielectric is inserted between the plates, the capacitance increases by a factor of K, leading to C = K*C0. This affects the maximum charge the capacitor can hold, as the dielectric reduces the electric field for the same charge, allowing more charge to be stored without exceeding the electric field limit.
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Maximum Charge Calculation

To find the maximum charge (Q) that can be placed on a capacitor without exceeding a specified electric field (E), use the relationship Q = C*V, where V = E*d. For a capacitor with a dielectric, the capacitance becomes C = K*C0, allowing for a higher maximum charge. Calculating Q involves substituting the given values into these equations, considering the dielectric's effect on capacitance and electric field.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A constant potential difference of 1212 V is maintained between the terminals of a 0.250.25-μ\(\mu\)F, parallel-plate, air capacitor.

(a) A sheet of Mylar is inserted between the plates of the capacitor, completely filling the space between the plates. When this is done, how much additional charge flows onto the positive plate of the capacitor (see Table 24.124.1)?

(b) What is the total induced charge on either face of the Mylar sheet?

(c) What effect does the Mylar sheet have on the electric field between the plates? Explain how you can reconcile this with the increase in charge on the plates, which acts to increase the electric field.

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Textbook Question

You have two identical capacitors and an external potential source.

(a) Compare the total energy stored in the capacitors when they are connected to the applied potential in series and in parallel.

(b) Compare the maximum amount of charge stored in each case.

(c) Energy storage in a capacitor can be limited by the maximum electric field between the plates. What is the ratio of the electric field for the series and parallel combinations?

2159
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Textbook Question

A parallel-plate air capacitor has a capacitance of 920 pF. The charge on each plate is 3.90 uC. (a) What is the potential difference between the plates? (b) If the charge is kept constant, what will be the potential difference if the plate separation is doubled? (c) How much work is required to double the separation?

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Textbook Question

Polystyrene has dielectric constant 2.62.6 and dielectric strength 2.0×1072.0\(\times\)10^7 V/m. A piece of polystyrene is used as a dielectric in a parallel-plate capacitor, filling the volume between the plates.

(a) When the electric field between the plates is 8080%% of the dielectric strength, what is the energy density of the stored?

(b) When the capacitor is connected to a battery with voltage 500.0500.0 V, the electric field between the plates is 80%80\% of the dielectric strength. What is the area of each plate if the capacitor stores 0.2000.200 mJ of energy under these conditions?

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Textbook Question

An air capacitor is made from two flat parallel plates 1.501.50 mm apart. The magnitude of charge on each plate is 0.01800.0180 μ\(\mu\)C when the potential difference is 200200 V.

(a) What is the capacitance?

(b) What is the area of each plate?

(c) What maximum voltage can be applied without dielectric breakdown? (Dielectric breakdown for air occurs at an electric-field strength of 3.0×1063.0\(\times\)10^6 V/m.)

(d) When the charge is 0.01800.0180 μ\(\mu\)C, what total energy is stored?

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Textbook Question

When a 360360-nF air capacitor (11 nF = 10910^{-9} F) is connected to a power supply, the energy stored in the capacitor is 1.85x1051.85x10^{-5} J. While the capacitor is kept connected to the power supply, a slab of dielectric is inserted that completely fills the space between the plates. This increases the stored energy by 2.32×1052.32\(\times\)10^{-5} J.

(a) What is the potential difference between the capacitor plates?

(b) What is the dielectric constant of the slab?

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