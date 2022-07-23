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Ch 31: Alternating Current
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 31: Alternating CurrentProblem 25a
Chapter 31, Problem 25a

A series ac circuit contains a 250-Ω resistor, a 15-mH inductor, a 3.5-μF capacitor, and an ac power source of voltage amplitude 45 V operating at an angular frequency of 360 rad/s.What is the power factor of this circuit?

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1
Understand the concept of power factor in an AC circuit. The power factor is defined as the cosine of the phase angle (φ) between the total voltage and the total current in the circuit. It is given by the formula: cos(φ).
Calculate the inductive reactance (XL) using the formula: XL=ωL, where ω is the angular frequency and L is the inductance.
Calculate the capacitive reactance (XC) using the formula: XC=1ωC, where C is the capacitance.
Determine the total impedance (Z) of the circuit using the formula: Z=R2+(XL-XC)2, where R is the resistance.
Calculate the power factor using the formula: cos(φ)=RZ, where R is the resistance and Z is the total impedance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Impedance in AC Circuits

Impedance is the total opposition a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current, combining resistance, inductive reactance, and capacitive reactance. In a series AC circuit, impedance (Z) is calculated using Z = √(R² + (X_L - X_C)²), where R is resistance, X_L is inductive reactance, and X_C is capacitive reactance. Understanding impedance is crucial for determining the circuit's behavior at different frequencies.
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Impedance in AC Circuits

Reactance

Reactance is the opposition to the change in current flow in an AC circuit due to inductors and capacitors. Inductive reactance (X_L) is given by X_L = ωL, and capacitive reactance (X_C) is given by X_C = 1/(ωC), where ω is the angular frequency, L is inductance, and C is capacitance. Reactance affects the phase difference between voltage and current, influencing the power factor.
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Power Factor

The power factor in an AC circuit is the ratio of real power used to do work to apparent power flowing in the circuit, expressed as cos(φ), where φ is the phase angle between voltage and current. It indicates how effectively electrical power is converted into useful work, with a power factor of 1 being ideal. Calculating the power factor involves understanding the phase relationship between circuit elements and their reactances.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In an L-R-C series circuit, the components have the following values: L = 20.0 mH, C = 140 nF, and R = 350 Ω.The generator has an rms voltage of 120 V and a frequency of 1.25 kHz. Determine (a) the power supplied by the generator and (b) the power dissipated in the resistor.

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Textbook Question

Off to Europe! You plan to take your hair dryer to Europe, where the electrical outlets put out 240 V instead of the 120 V seen in the United States. The dryer puts out 1600 W at 120 V. (b) What current will your dryer draw from a European outlet? (c) What resistance will your dryer appear to have when operated at 240 V?

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Textbook Question

Off to Europe! You plan to take your hair dryer to Europe, where the electrical outlets put out 240 V instead of the 120 V seen in the United States. The dryer puts out 1600 W at 120 V. What could you do to operate your dryer via the 240 V line in Europe?

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Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit with L = 0.120 H, R = 240 Ω, and C = 7.30 μF carries an rms current of 0.450 A with a frequency of 400 Hz. What are the phase angle and power factor for this circuit?

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Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit is connected to a 120-Hz ac source that has Vrms = 80.0 V. The circuit has a resistance of 75.0 Ω and an impedance at this frequency of 105 Ω. What average power is delivered to the circuit by the source?

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Textbook Question

A Step-Down Transformer. A transformer connected to a 120 V (rms) ac line is to supply 12.0 V (rms) to a portable electronic device. The load resistance in the secondary is 5.00 Ω. What should the ratio of primary to secondary turns of the transformer be?

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