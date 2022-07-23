In an L-R-C series circuit, the components have the following values: L = 20.0 mH, C = 140 nF, and R = 350 Ω.The generator has an rms voltage of 120 V and a frequency of 1.25 kHz. Determine (a) the power supplied by the generator and (b) the power dissipated in the resistor.
An L-R-C series circuit with L = 0.120 H, R = 240 Ω, and C = 7.30 μF carries an rms current of 0.450 A with a frequency of 400 Hz. What are the phase angle and power factor for this circuit?
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Key Concepts
Impedance in L-R-C Circuits
Phase Angle
Power Factor
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