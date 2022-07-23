Skip to main content
Ch 31: Alternating Current
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 31: Alternating CurrentProblem 20
Chapter 31, Problem 20

In an L-R-C series circuit, the components have the following values: L = 20.0 mH, C = 140 nF, and R = 350 Ω.The generator has an rms voltage of 120 V and a frequency of 1.25 kHz. Determine (a) the power supplied by the generator and (b) the power dissipated in the resistor.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, calculate the angular frequency (ω) of the circuit using the formula ω = 2πf, where f is the frequency of the generator. Substitute f = 1.25 kHz into the formula to find ω.
Next, determine the inductive reactance (X_L) using the formula X_L = ωL, where L is the inductance. Substitute the values of ω and L = 20.0 mH to find X_L.
Calculate the capacitive reactance (X_C) using the formula X_C = 1/(ωC), where C is the capacitance. Substitute the values of ω and C = 140 nF to find X_C.
Find the total impedance (Z) of the circuit using the formula Z = √(R² + (X_L - X_C)²). Substitute the values of R, X_L, and X_C to find Z.
Finally, calculate the power supplied by the generator using the formula P = (V_rms²)/Z, where V_rms is the rms voltage of the generator. Then, calculate the power dissipated in the resistor using the formula P_R = (V_rms²)/R.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Impedance in L-R-C Circuits

Impedance is the total opposition a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current, combining resistance (R), inductive reactance (XL), and capacitive reactance (XC). In an L-R-C series circuit, impedance (Z) is calculated using Z = √(R² + (XL - XC)²), where XL = 2πfL and XC = 1/(2πfC). Understanding impedance is crucial for determining the current and power in the circuit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:40
Impedance in AC Circuits

Power in AC Circuits

In AC circuits, power is calculated using the formula P = Vrms * Irms * cos(φ), where φ is the phase angle between voltage and current. The real power dissipated in the resistor is given by P = I²R, where I is the current through the resistor. This concept helps in calculating both the power supplied by the generator and the power dissipated in the resistor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:37
Power in AC Circuits

Resonance in L-R-C Circuits

Resonance occurs in an L-R-C circuit when the inductive reactance equals the capacitive reactance (XL = XC), resulting in maximum current flow. At resonance, the impedance is minimized, and the circuit behaves purely resistive. Understanding resonance is essential for analyzing the circuit's behavior at different frequencies, especially when calculating power.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:23
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A series ac circuit contains a 250-Ω resistor, a 15-mH inductor, a 3.5-μF capacitor, and an ac power source of voltage amplitude 45 V operating at an angular frequency of 360 rad/s.What is the power factor of this circuit?

1754
views
Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit with L = 0.120 H, R = 240 Ω, and C = 7.30 μF carries an rms current of 0.450 A with a frequency of 400 Hz. What are the phase angle and power factor for this circuit?

1782
views
Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit is connected to a 120-Hz ac source that has Vrms = 80.0 V. The circuit has a resistance of 75.0 Ω and an impedance at this frequency of 105 Ω. What average power is delivered to the circuit by the source?

1791
views
Textbook Question

A resistor with R = 300 Ω and an inductor are connected in series across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 500 V. The rate at which electrical energy is dissipated in the resistor is 286 W. What is (a) the impedance Z of the circuit; (b) the amplitude of the voltage across the inductor; (c) the power factor?

2157
views
Textbook Question

The power of a certain CD player operating at 120 V rms is 20.0 W. Assuming that the CD player behaves like a pure resistor, find the maximum instantaneous power.

1589
views
Textbook Question

You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. They are connected to form an L-R-C series circuit. What is the current amplitude?

1696
views