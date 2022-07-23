Magnetic Field Inside a Solenoid

The magnetic field inside a long, thin solenoid is uniform and parallel to the axis of the solenoid. It is given by B = μ₀nI, where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, n is the number of turns per unit length, and I is the current. This uniform field is crucial for calculating the change in magnetic flux, which is needed to determine the induced electric field.