Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. Find the emf induced in the loop at the instant when 9.0 s have passed.
The armature of a small generator consists of a flat, square coil with 120 turns and sides with a length of 1.60 cm. The coil rotates in a magnetic field of 0.0750 T. What is the angular speed of the coil if the maximum emf produced is 24.0 mV?
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Key Concepts
Electromagnetic Induction
Magnetic Flux
Angular Speed
Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. Find the direction of the induced current in the loop as viewed looking along the direction of the magnetic field.
A flat, rectangular coil of dimensions l and w is pulled with uniform speed v through a uniform magnetic field B with the plane of its area perpendicular to the field (Fig. E29.14). (a) Find the emf induced in this coil. (b) If the speed and magnetic field are both tripled, what is the induced emf?
A circular loop of wire is in a region of spatially uniform magnetic field, as shown in Fig. E29.15. The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the figure. Determine the direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) of the induced current in the loop when (a) B is increasing; (b) B is decreasing; (c) B is constant with value B0. Explain your reasoning.
A closely wound rectangular coil of 80 turns has dimen-sions of 25.0 cm by 40.0 cm. The plane of the coil is rotated from a position where it makes an angle of 37.0° with a magnetic field of 1.70 T to a position perpendicular to the field. The rotation takes 0.0600 s. What is the average emf induced in the coil?
The current in Fig. obeys the equation , where . Find the direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) of the current induced in the round coil for .