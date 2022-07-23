Inductance of a Solenoid

Inductance is a measure of the ability of a solenoid to store energy in its magnetic field. For a toroidal solenoid, the inductance (L) is determined by the number of turns (N), the cross-sectional area (A), and the average radius (r) of the solenoid. The formula L = (μ₀N²A)/(2πr) relates these parameters, where μ₀ is the permeability of free space.