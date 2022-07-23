Solenoid and Its Magnetic Field

A solenoid is a coil of wire designed to create a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it. The magnetic field inside a long solenoid is uniform and parallel to the axis of the solenoid, and its strength is given by B = μ₀ * (N/L) * I, where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, N is the number of turns, L is the length of the solenoid, and I is the current. This field is crucial for calculating the magnetic flux through each turn.