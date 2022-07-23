Inductance Calculation

Inductance is a measure of how much magnetic flux is generated for a given current in a coil. For a toroidal solenoid, the inductance can be calculated using the formula L = (μ₀N²A)/2πr, where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, N is the number of turns, A is the cross-sectional area, and r is the mean radius. This formula is essential for solving problems related to the number of turns in a solenoid when other parameters are known.