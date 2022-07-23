The inductor shown in Fig. E30.11 has inductance 0.260 H and carries a current in the direction shown. The current is changing at a constant rate. The potential between points a and b is Vab = 1.04 V, with point a at higher potential. Is the current increasing or decreasing?
Inductance of a Solenoid. A metallic laboratory spring is typically 5.00 cm long and 0.150 cm in diameter and has 50 coils. If you connect such a spring in an electric circuit, how much self-inductance must you include for it if you model it as an ideal solenoid?
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Key Concepts
Inductance
Solenoid
Self-Inductance Formula for Solenoids
It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. How much electrical energy is converted to light and thermal energy by a 150 W light bulb in one day?
An air-filled toroidal solenoid has a mean radius of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 5.00 cm2. When the current is 12.0 A, the energy stored is 0.390 J. How many turns does the winding have?
A long, straight solenoid has 800 turns. When the current in the solenoid is 2.90 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 3.25 × 10-3 Wb. What must be the magnitude of the rate of change of the current in order for the self-induced emf to equal 6.20 mV?
A solenoid 25.0 cm long and with a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm2 contains 400 turns of wire and carries a current of 80.0 A. Calculate: the total energy contained in the coil's magnetic field (assume the field is uniform);
A toroidal solenoid has mean radius 12.0 cm and crosssectional area 0.600 cm2. How many turns does the solenoid have if its inductance is 0.100 mH?