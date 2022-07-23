An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.600 H and C = 3.00 mF. Calculate the angular frequency of oscillation for the circuit when R = 0.
It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. If the amount of energy calculated in part is stored in an inductor in which the current is 80.0 A, what is the inductance?
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Key Concepts
Energy Stored in an Inductor
Inductance
Current
An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What is the angular frequency of the circuit when R = 0?
It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. How much electrical energy is converted to light and thermal energy by a 150 W light bulb in one day?
An air-filled toroidal solenoid has a mean radius of 15.0 cm and a cross-sectional area of 5.00 cm2. When the current is 12.0 A, the energy stored is 0.390 J. How many turns does the winding have?
An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.600 H and C = 3.00 mF. What value of R gives critical damping?
A solenoid 25.0 cm long and with a cross-sectional area of 0.500 cm2 contains 400 turns of wire and carries a current of 80.0 A. Calculate: the total energy contained in the coil's magnetic field (assume the field is uniform);