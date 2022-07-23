An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What is the angular frequency of the circuit when R = 0?
An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.600 H and C = 3.00 mF. Calculate the angular frequency of oscillation for the circuit when R = 0.
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Key Concepts
Angular Frequency
Resonance in L-R-C Circuits
Formula for Angular Frequency in L-R-C Circuits
An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What value must R have to give a 5.0% decrease in angular frequency compared to the value calculated in part (a)?
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An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.600 H and C = 3.00 mF. What value of R gives critical damping?
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