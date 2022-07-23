Formula for Angular Frequency in L-R-C Circuits

The angular frequency of oscillation for an L-R-C circuit with no resistance (R = 0) is given by the formula ω = 1/√(LC). This formula arises from the balance between the inductive and capacitive reactances at resonance, allowing the circuit to oscillate freely at its natural frequency. It highlights the inverse relationship between angular frequency and the square root of the product of inductance and capacitance.