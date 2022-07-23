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Ch 30: Inductance
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 30: InductanceProblem 38a
Chapter 30, Problem 38a

An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.600 H and C = 3.00 mF. Calculate the angular frequency of oscillation for the circuit when R = 0.

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First, understand that the angular frequency of oscillation in an L-R-C circuit is given by the formula \( \omega = \frac{1}{\sqrt{LC}} \), where \( L \) is the inductance and \( C \) is the capacitance.
Identify the given values: \( L = 0.600 \) H (henries) and \( C = 3.00 \) mF (millifarads). Note that 1 millifarad is equal to \( 1 \times 10^{-3} \) farads.
Convert the capacitance from millifarads to farads: \( C = 3.00 \times 10^{-3} \) F.
Substitute the values of \( L \) and \( C \) into the formula for angular frequency: \( \omega = \frac{1}{\sqrt{0.600 \times 3.00 \times 10^{-3}}} \).
Simplify the expression under the square root and calculate \( \omega \) using the formula. This will give you the angular frequency of oscillation for the circuit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Frequency

Angular frequency, denoted by ω, is a measure of how quickly an oscillating system cycles through its motion. In the context of an L-R-C circuit, it represents the rate of oscillation of the circuit's current and voltage. It is related to the frequency by the formula ω = 2πf, where f is the frequency in hertz.
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Resonance in L-R-C Circuits

Resonance occurs in an L-R-C circuit when the inductive reactance and capacitive reactance are equal, leading to maximum energy transfer and oscillation. At resonance, the circuit oscillates at its natural frequency, which is determined by the inductance (L) and capacitance (C) of the circuit, and is independent of resistance (R) when R = 0.
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Formula for Angular Frequency in L-R-C Circuits

The angular frequency of oscillation for an L-R-C circuit with no resistance (R = 0) is given by the formula ω = 1/√(LC). This formula arises from the balance between the inductive and capacitive reactances at resonance, allowing the circuit to oscillate freely at its natural frequency. It highlights the inverse relationship between angular frequency and the square root of the product of inductance and capacitance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What is the angular frequency of the circuit when R = 0?

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Textbook Question

An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.450 H, C = 2.50 × 10-5 F, and resistance R. What value must R have to give a 5.0% decrease in angular frequency compared to the value calculated in part (a)?

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An L-R-C series circuit has L = 0.600 H and C = 3.00 mF. What value of R gives critical damping?

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It has been proposed to use large inductors as energy storage devices. If the amount of energy calculated in part is stored in an inductor in which the current is 80.0 A, what is the inductance?

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