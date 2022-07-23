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Ch 30: Inductance
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 30: InductanceProblem 12a
Chapter 30, Problem 12a

The inductor shown in Fig. E30.11 has inductance 0.260 H and carries a current in the direction shown. The current is changing at a constant rate. The potential between points a and b is Vab = 1.04 V, with point a at higher potential. Is the current increasing or decreasing?

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Identify the given values: The inductance of the inductor is 0.260 H, and the potential difference between points a and b is Vab = 1.04 V, with point a at a higher potential.
Recall the formula for the potential difference across an inductor: V = L * (di/dt), where V is the potential difference, L is the inductance, and di/dt is the rate of change of current.
Since point a is at a higher potential than point b, the potential difference Vab is positive. This indicates that the induced emf opposes the change in current according to Lenz's Law.
Determine the direction of the current change: If the current were increasing, the induced emf would oppose the increase, making point b higher in potential than point a. Since point a is higher, the current must be decreasing.
Conclude that the current is decreasing because the positive potential difference indicates that the induced emf is acting to oppose a decrease in current.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inductance

Inductance is a property of an electrical conductor, typically a coil, that quantifies its ability to oppose changes in current. It is measured in henries (H) and is determined by the coil's geometry and the number of turns. An inductor stores energy in a magnetic field when current flows through it, and this energy opposes changes in the current.
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Electromotive Force (EMF) in Inductors

The electromotive force (EMF) induced in an inductor is due to the change in current flowing through it. According to Faraday's Law, the EMF is proportional to the rate of change of current and the inductance. The direction of the induced EMF opposes the change in current, as described by Lenz's Law, which is why point a is at a higher potential when the current is decreasing.
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Potential Difference

Potential difference, or voltage, between two points in a circuit is the work needed to move a charge between those points. In the context of an inductor, the potential difference is influenced by the induced EMF due to changing current. If point a is at a higher potential than point b, it indicates that the EMF is opposing the current flow, suggesting the current is decreasing.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. What is the inductance of the inductor?

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Textbook Question

At the instant when the current in an inductor is increasing at a rate of 0.0640 A/s, the magnitude of the self-induced emf is 0.0160 V. If the inductor is a solenoid with 400 turns, what is the average magnetic flux through each turn when the current is 0.720 A?

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Textbook Question

When the current in a toroidal solenoid is changing at a rate of 0.0260 A/s, the magnitude of the induced emf is 12.6 mV. When the current equals 1.40 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 0.00285 Wb. How many turns does the solenoid have?

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Textbook Question

A long, straight solenoid has 800 turns. When the current in the solenoid is 2.90 A, the average flux through each turn of the solenoid is 3.25 × 10-3 Wb. What must be the magnitude of the rate of change of the current in order for the self-induced emf to equal 6.20 mV?

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Textbook Question

Inductance of a Solenoid. A metallic laboratory spring is typically 5.00 cm long and 0.150 cm in diameter and has 50 coils. If you connect such a spring in an electric circuit, how much self-inductance must you include for it if you model it as an ideal solenoid?

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Textbook Question

A toroidal solenoid has mean radius 12.0 cm and crosssectional area 0.600 cm2. How many turns does the solenoid have if its inductance is 0.100 mH?

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