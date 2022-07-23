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Ch 33: The Nature and Propagation of Light
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 33: The Nature and Propagation of LightProblem 27b
Chapter 33, Problem 27b

A beam of unpolarized light of intensity I0 passes through a series of ideal polarizing filters with their polarizing axes turned to various angles as shown in Fig. E33.27. If we remove the middle filter, what will be the light intensity at point C?

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1
Understand that unpolarized light has an equal intensity in all directions. When it passes through a polarizing filter, the intensity is reduced to half of the original intensity, I0. This is because the filter only allows light waves oscillating in one direction to pass through.
Recall Malus's Law, which states that when polarized light passes through a second polarizing filter, the intensity of the light is given by: I=I0cos2θ, where θ is the angle between the light's polarization direction and the filter's axis.
Consider the scenario where the middle filter is removed. Initially, the unpolarized light passes through the first filter, reducing its intensity to I02.
After passing through the first filter, the light is polarized. When this polarized light reaches the last filter, apply Malus's Law again. The intensity at point C will be determined by the angle between the polarization direction of the light after the first filter and the axis of the last filter.
Calculate the final intensity at point C using Malus's Law: I=I02cos2θ, where θ is the angle between the polarization direction after the first filter and the axis of the last filter.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unpolarized Light

Unpolarized light consists of waves vibrating in multiple planes perpendicular to the direction of propagation. When such light passes through a polarizing filter, it becomes polarized, meaning it vibrates in a single plane. Understanding this transformation is crucial for analyzing how light intensity changes through polarizing filters.
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Malus's Law

Malus's Law describes how the intensity of polarized light changes as it passes through a polarizing filter. The intensity I of light after passing through a filter is given by I = I0 * cos²(θ), where I0 is the initial intensity and θ is the angle between the light's polarization direction and the filter's axis. This law is essential for calculating the intensity at point C after removing the middle filter.
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Polarizing Filters

Polarizing filters allow light waves vibrating in a specific direction to pass through while blocking others. When multiple filters are used, the orientation of each filter's axis relative to the previous one affects the resultant light intensity. Understanding how these filters interact is key to determining the final intensity at point C when the middle filter is removed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Unpolarized light with intensity I0 is incident on two polarizing filters. The axis of the first filter makes an angle of 60.0° with the vertical, and the axis of the second filter is horizontal. What is the intensity of the light after it has passed through the second filter?

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Textbook Question

A beam of light strikes a sheet of glass at an angle of 57.0° with the normal in air. You observe that red light makes an angle of 38.1° with the normal in the glass, while violet light makes a 36.7° angle. What are the speeds of red and violet light in the glass?

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Textbook Question

It is proposed to store 1.00 kWh = 3.60 × 106 J of electrical energy in a uniform magnetic field with magnitude 0.600 T. If instead this amount of energy is to be stored in a volume (in vacuum) equivalent to a cube 40.0 cm on a side, what magnetic field is required?

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Textbook Question

Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes oriented as shown in Fig. E33.28. You want to adjust the angle f so that the intensity at point P is equal to I0/10. If the original light is linearly polarized in the same direction as the polarizing axis of the first polarizer the light reaches, what should Φ be?

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Textbook Question

Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes oriented as shown in Fig. E33.28. You want to adjust the angle f so that the intensity at point P is equal to I0/10. If the original light is unpolarized, what should Φ be?

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Textbook Question

A beam of white light passes through a uniform thickness of air. If the intensity of the scattered light in the middle of the green part of the visible spectrum is I, find the intensity (in terms of I) of scattered light in the middle of the red part of the spectrum.

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