32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
Problem 33a
Unpolarized light with intensity I0 is incident on two polarizing filters. The axis of the first filter makes an angle of 60.0° with the vertical, and the axis of the second filter is horizontal. What is the intensity of the light after it has passed through the second filter?
