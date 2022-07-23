A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
Light traveling in air is incident on the surface of a block of plastic at an angle of 62.7° to the normal and is bent so that it makes a 48.1° angle with the normal in the plastic. Find the speed of light in the plastic.
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Key Concepts
Snell's Law
Refractive Index
Speed of Light in a Medium
As shown in Fig. E33.11, a layer of water covers a slab of material X in a beaker. A ray of light traveling upward follows the path indicated. Using the information on the figure, find the angle the light makes with the normal in the air.
A horizontal, parallel-sided plate of glass having a refractive index of 1.52 is in contact with the surface of water in a tank. A ray coming from above in air makes an angle of incidence of 35.0° with the normal to the top surface of the glass. What angle does the ray refracted into the water make with the normal to the surface?
Light of a certain frequency has a wavelength of 526 nm in water. What is the wavelength of this light in benzene?
A light beam travels at 1.94 × 108 m/s in quartz. The wavelength of the light in quartz is 355 nm. If this same light travels through air, what is its wavelength there?
(a) A tank containing methanol has walls 2.50 cm thick made of glass of refractive index 1.550. Light from the outside air strikes the glass at a 41.3° angle with the normal to the glass. Find the angle the light makes with the normal in the methanol. (b) The tank is emptied and refilled with an unknown liquid. If light incident at the same angle as in part (a) enters the liquid in the tank at an angle of 20.2° from the normal, what is the refractive index of the unknown liquid?