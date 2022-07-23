Textbook Question
A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
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A beam of light has a wavelength of 650 nm in vacuum. What is the wavelength of these waves in the liquid?
Light of a certain frequency has a wavelength of 526 nm in water. What is the wavelength of this light in benzene?
A light beam travels at 1.94 × 108 m/s in quartz. The wavelength of the light in quartz is 355 nm. If this same light travels through air, what is its wavelength there?