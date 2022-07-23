Contact lenses are placed right on the eyeball, so the distance from the eye to an object (or image) is the same as the distance from the lens to that object (or image). A certain person can see distant objects well, but his near point is 45.0 cm from his eyes instead of the usual 25.0 cm. Is this person nearsighted or farsighted?
A camera lens has a focal length of 180.0 mm and an aperture diameter of 16.36 mm. What is the ƒ-number of the lens?
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Key Concepts
Focal Length
Aperture Diameter
ƒ-number (f-stop)
Where is the near point of an eye for which a contact lens with a power of +2.75 diopters is prescribed?
BIO The Lens of the Eye. The crystalline lens of the human eye is a double-convex lens made of material having an index of refraction of 1.44 (although this varies). Its focal length in air is about 8.0 mm, which also varies. We shall assume that the radii of curvature of its two surfaces have the same magnitude. Find the radii of curvature of this lens.
Zoom Lens. Consider the simple model of the zoom lens shown in Fig. 34.43a. The converging lens has focal length f1 = 12 cm, and the diverging lens has focal length f2 = -12 cm. The lenses are separated by 4 cm as shown in Fig. 34.43a. (a) For a distant object, where is the of the converging lens? (c) Where is the final image? Compare your answer to Fig. 34.43a.
You wish to project the image of a slide on a screen 9.00 m from the lens of a slide projector. If the dimensions of the picture on a 35 mm color slide are 24 mm ✖ 36 mm, what is the minimum size of the projector screen required to accommodate the image?
BIO Ordinary Glasses. Ordinary glasses are worn in front of the eye and usually 2.0 cm in front of the eyeball. Suppose that the person in Exercise 34.52 prefers ordinary glasses to contact lenses. What focal length lenses are needed to correct his vision, and what is their power in diopters?