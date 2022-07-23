Step 1: Begin by analyzing part (a). For a distant object, the light rays entering the converging lens are parallel. Using the lens equation \( \frac{1}{f} = \frac{1}{d_o} + \frac{1}{d_i} \), where \( f \) is the focal length, \( d_o \) is the object distance, and \( d_i \) is the image distance, note that \( d_o \to \infty \) for a distant object. This simplifies the equation to \( \frac{1}{d_i} = \frac{1}{f} \), so the image distance \( d_i \) is equal to the focal length of the converging lens, \( f_1 = 12 \, \text{cm} \). Thus, the image of the converging lens is formed at 12 cm from the lens.