A concave mirror has a radius of curvature of 34.0 cm. If the mirror is immersed in water (refractive index 1.33), what is its focal length?
An object is 18.0 cm from the center of a spherical silvered-glass Christmas tree ornament 6.00 cm in diameter. What are the position and magnification of its ?
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Key Concepts
Mirror Formula
Magnification
Focal Length of a Spherical Mirror
An object 0.600 cm tall is placed 16.5 cm to the left of the vertex of a concave spherical mirror having a radius of curvature of 22.0 cm. Determine the position, size, orientation, and nature (real or virtual) of the image.
Dental Mirror. A dentist uses a curved mirror to view teeth on the upper side of the mouth. Suppose she wants an erect with a magnification of 2.00 when the mirror is 1.25 cm from a tooth. (Treat this problem as though the object and lie along a straight line.) What must be the focal length and radius of curvature of this mirror?
You hold a spherical salad bowl 60 cm in front of your face with the bottom of the bowl facing you. The bowl is made of polished metal with a 35-cm radius of curvature. Where is the of your 5.0-cm tall nose located?
A spherical, concave shaving mirror has a radius of curvature of 32.0 cm. Where is the image? Is the image real or virtual?