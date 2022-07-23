Magnification

Magnification is the ratio of the size of the image produced by a lens to the size of the object being viewed. For microscopes, the total magnification is the product of the magnifications produced by the objective and eyepiece lenses. The linear magnification produced by the objective can be calculated using the formula: M = -d_o / f_o, where d_o is the object distance and f_o is the focal length of the objective.