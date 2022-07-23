Wavelength and Angle Relationship

The relationship between wavelength and angle in diffraction can be described by the grating equation: d sin(θ) = mλ, where d is the grating spacing, θ is the angle of the bright spot, m is the order of diffraction, and λ is the wavelength. This equation allows us to calculate the angle for different wavelengths and orders, illustrating how varying wavelengths produce different diffraction patterns.