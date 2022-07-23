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Ch 36: Diffraction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 36: DiffractionProblem 22
Chapter 36, Problem 22

Laser light of wavelength 500.0 nm illuminates two identical slits, producing an interference pattern on a screen 90.0 cm from the slits. The bright bands are 1.00 cm apart, and the third bright bands on either side of the central maximum are missing in the pattern. Find the width and the separation of the two slits.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a double-slit interference problem where the wavelength of the laser light (λ = 500.0 nm), the distance to the screen (L = 90.0 cm), and the spacing between bright bands (Δy = 1.00 cm) are given. Additionally, the third bright bands are missing, indicating destructive interference due to the slit width.
Step 2: Use the formula for the position of bright fringes in a double-slit interference pattern: y=mdλL, where m is the fringe order, d is the slit separation, λ is the wavelength, and L is the distance to the screen. From the given data, the fringe spacing Δy corresponds to the distance between adjacent bright fringes, so Δy=λdL. Rearrange this equation to solve for d: d=λΔyL.
Step 3: Recognize that the missing third bright bands indicate destructive interference due to the finite width of the slits. This occurs when the condition for the first minimum in the single-slit diffraction pattern overlaps with the third-order bright fringe of the double-slit interference pattern. The condition for the first minimum in single-slit diffraction is asinθ=mλ, where a is the slit width, θ is the angle of diffraction, and m = 1 for the first minimum.
Step 4: Use the small angle approximation (sinθtanθ=yL) to relate the angle θ to the position of the third bright fringe. For the third-order bright fringe, y=mΔy, where m = 3. Substitute this into the single-slit diffraction condition to find a: a=mLλy.
Step 5: Substitute the given values (λ = 500.0 nm, L = 90.0 cm, Δy = 1.00 cm, m = 3) into the equations derived in Steps 2 and 4 to calculate the slit separation (d) and the slit width (a). Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., convert nm to cm) before performing the calculations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interference of Light

Interference occurs when two or more light waves overlap, resulting in a new wave pattern. In the context of a double-slit experiment, constructive interference produces bright bands (maxima) where the waves are in phase, while destructive interference leads to dark bands (minima) where the waves are out of phase. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding how light behaves when passing through slits.
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Wavelength and Slit Separation

The wavelength of light is the distance between successive peaks of the wave. In a double-slit experiment, the separation of the slits and the wavelength of the light determine the spacing of the interference pattern on the screen. The relationship between these variables is described by the formula for fringe spacing, which helps in calculating the slit separation based on the observed pattern.
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Fringe Spacing

Fringe spacing refers to the distance between adjacent bright or dark bands in an interference pattern. It can be calculated using the formula: fringe spacing = (wavelength × distance to screen) / slit separation. Understanding this concept is essential for solving problems related to interference patterns, as it directly relates to the geometry of the setup and the properties of the light used.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A single-slit diffraction pattern is formed by monochromatic electromagnetic radiation from a distant source passing through a slit 0.105 mm wide. At the point in the pattern 3.25° from the center of the central maximum, the total phase difference between wavelets from the top and bottom of the slit is 56.0 rad. What is the wavelength of the radiation?

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Textbook Question

When laser light of wavelength 632.8 nm passes through a diffraction grating, the first bright spots occur at ±17.8° from the central maximum. (a) What is the line density (in lines/cm) of this grating? (b) How many additional bright spots are there beyond the first bright spots, and at what angles do they occur?

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Textbook Question

Parallel rays of monochromatic light with wavelength 568 nm illuminate two identical slits and produce an interference pattern on a screen that is 75.0 cm from the slits. The centers of the slits are 0.640 mm apart and the width of each slit is 0.434 mm. If the intensity at the center of the central maximum is 5.00 x 10-4 W/m2, what is the intensity at a point on the screen that is 0.900 mm from the center of the central maximum?

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Textbook Question

If a diffraction grating produces its third-order bright band at an angle of 78.4° for light of wavelength 681 nm, find (a) the number of slits per centimeter for the grating and (b) the angular location of the first-order and second-order bright bands. (c) Will there be a fourth-order bright band? Explain.

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Textbook Question

If a diffraction grating produces a third-order bright spot for red light (of wavelength 700 nm) at 65.0° from the central maximum, at what angle will the second-order bright spot be for violet light (of wavelength 400 nm)?

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Textbook Question

A single-slit diffraction pattern is formed by monochromatic electromagnetic radiation from a distant source passing through a slit 0.105 mm wide. At the point in the pattern 3.25° from the center of the central maximum, the total phase difference between wavelets from the top and bottom of the slit is 56.0 rad. What is the intensity at this point, if the intensity at the center of the central maximum is I0?

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