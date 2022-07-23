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Ch 36: Diffraction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 36: DiffractionProblem 25
Chapter 36, Problem 25

If a diffraction grating produces its third-order bright band at an angle of 78.4° for light of wavelength 681 nm, find (a) the number of slits per centimeter for the grating and (b) the angular location of the first-order and second-order bright bands. (c) Will there be a fourth-order bright band? Explain.

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Step 1: Begin by recalling the diffraction grating equation: \( d \sin \theta = m \lambda \), where \( d \) is the distance between adjacent slits (grating spacing), \( \theta \) is the diffraction angle, \( m \) is the order of the bright band, and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of light. Rearrange the equation to solve for \( d \): \( d = \frac{m \lambda}{\sin \theta} \).
Step 2: Substitute the given values for the third-order bright band (\( m = 3 \)), wavelength (\( \lambda = 681 \, \text{nm} = 681 \times 10^{-9} \, \text{m} \)), and angle (\( \theta = 78.4^\circ \)) into the equation \( d = \frac{m \lambda}{\sin \theta} \). This will give the grating spacing \( d \).
Step 3: To find the number of slits per centimeter, recall that the number of slits per unit length is the reciprocal of the grating spacing \( d \). Convert \( d \) from meters to centimeters and calculate \( \text{slits per cm} = \frac{1}{d} \).
Step 4: For the angular location of the first-order (\( m = 1 \)) and second-order (\( m = 2 \)) bright bands, use the diffraction grating equation \( \sin \theta = \frac{m \lambda}{d} \). Substitute \( m = 1 \) and \( m = 2 \) along with the previously calculated \( d \) and solve for \( \theta \) in each case.
Step 5: To determine if a fourth-order bright band exists, check if \( \sin \theta \) for \( m = 4 \) satisfies \( \sin \theta \leq 1 \). Use \( \sin \theta = \frac{m \lambda}{d} \) with \( m = 4 \) and compare the result to 1. If \( \sin \theta > 1 \), the fourth-order bright band does not exist.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffraction Grating

A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure that disperses light into its constituent wavelengths. It works on the principle of interference, where light waves overlap and combine, producing bright and dark bands at specific angles. The number of slits and their spacing determine the angles at which these bands appear, making it essential for analyzing light behavior.
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Order of Diffraction

The order of diffraction refers to the integer multiples of the wavelength that correspond to the angles at which constructive interference occurs. For a given wavelength and grating, the first-order, second-order, and higher orders represent the angles where bright bands appear. The order is calculated using the grating equation, which relates the angle, wavelength, and slit spacing.
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Grating Equation

The grating equation, given by d sin(θ) = mλ, relates the angle of diffraction (θ), the wavelength of light (λ), the slit spacing (d), and the order of diffraction (m). This equation is fundamental for determining the number of slits per unit length and predicting the angles for various orders of bright bands. It helps in understanding the limits of diffraction and the conditions under which higher orders can be observed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The wavelength range of the visible spectrum is approximately 380–750 nm. White light falls at normal incidence on a diffraction grating that has 350 slits/mm. Find the angular width of the visible spectrum in the first order.

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Textbook Question

Laser light of wavelength 500.0 nm illuminates two identical slits, producing an interference pattern on a screen 90.0 cm from the slits. The bright bands are 1.00 cm apart, and the third bright bands on either side of the central maximum are missing in the pattern. Find the width and the separation of the two slits.

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Textbook Question

When laser light of wavelength 632.8 nm passes through a diffraction grating, the first bright spots occur at ±17.8° from the central maximum. (a) What is the line density (in lines/cm) of this grating? (b) How many additional bright spots are there beyond the first bright spots, and at what angles do they occur?

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Textbook Question

Parallel rays of monochromatic light with wavelength 568 nm illuminate two identical slits and produce an interference pattern on a screen that is 75.0 cm from the slits. The centers of the slits are 0.640 mm apart and the width of each slit is 0.434 mm. If the intensity at the center of the central maximum is 5.00 x 10-4 W/m2, what is the intensity at a point on the screen that is 0.900 mm from the center of the central maximum?

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Textbook Question

If a diffraction grating produces a third-order bright spot for red light (of wavelength 700 nm) at 65.0° from the central maximum, at what angle will the second-order bright spot be for violet light (of wavelength 400 nm)?

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Textbook Question

(a) What is the wavelength of light that is deviated in the first order through an angle of 13.5° by a transmission grating having 5000 slits/cm? (b) What is the second-order deviation of this wavelength? Assume normal incidence.

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