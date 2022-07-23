Grating Equation

The grating equation, given by d sin(θ) = mλ, relates the angle of diffraction (θ), the wavelength of light (λ), the slit spacing (d), and the order of diffraction (m). This equation is fundamental for determining the number of slits per unit length and predicting the angles for various orders of bright bands. It helps in understanding the limits of diffraction and the conditions under which higher orders can be observed.