Intensity of Light

The intensity of light is a measure of the power per unit area carried by a wave and is proportional to the square of the amplitude of the wave. In interference patterns, the intensity at any point can be calculated using the formula I = I0 * (1 + cos(Δφ)), where I0 is the maximum intensity and Δφ is the phase difference. This relationship allows us to determine the intensity at points in the pattern based on the phase differences between the interfering waves.