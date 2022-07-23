Textbook Question
X rays with an initial wavelength of m undergo Compton scattering. For what scattering angle is the wavelength of the scattered x rays greater by than that of the incident x rays?
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X rays with an initial wavelength of m undergo Compton scattering. For what scattering angle is the wavelength of the scattered x rays greater by than that of the incident x rays?
An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?
An ultrashort pulse has a duration of fs and produces light at a wavelength of nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?