X rays with an initial wavelength of m undergo Compton scattering. For what scattering angle is the wavelength of the scattered x rays greater by than that of the incident x rays?
An ultrashort pulse has a duration of fs and produces light at a wavelength of nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Photon Momentum
Uncertainty Principle
Pulse Duration and Frequency
A photon scatters in the backward direction (°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?
A horizontal beam of laser light of wavelength nm passes through a narrow slit that has width mm. The intensity of the light is measured on a vertical screen that is m from the slit.
(a) What is the minimum uncertainty in the vertical component of the momentum of each photon in the beam after the photon has passed through the slit?
(b) Use the result of part (a) to estimate the width of the central diffraction maximum that is observed on the screen.
An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?