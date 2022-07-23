Textbook Question
A laser used to weld detached retinas emits light with a wavelength of nm in pulses that are ms in duration. The average power during each pulse is W. How much energy is in each pulse in joules? In electron volts?
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A laser used to weld detached retinas emits light with a wavelength of nm in pulses that are ms in duration. The average power during each pulse is W. How much energy is in each pulse in joules? In electron volts?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.