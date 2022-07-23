Textbook Question
A photon of green light has a wavelength of nm. Find the photon's frequency, magnitude of momentum, and energy. Express the energy in both joules and electron volts.
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A photon of green light has a wavelength of nm. Find the photon's frequency, magnitude of momentum, and energy. Express the energy in both joules and electron volts.
The photoelectric threshold wavelength of a tungsten surface is nm. Calculate the maximum kinetic energy of the electrons ejected from this tungsten surface by ultraviolet radiation of frequency Hz. Express the answer in electron volts.
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.