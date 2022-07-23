The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.
The photoelectric threshold wavelength of a tungsten surface is nm. Calculate the maximum kinetic energy of the electrons ejected from this tungsten surface by ultraviolet radiation of frequency Hz. Express the answer in electron volts.
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Key Concepts
Photoelectric Effect
Threshold Wavelength
Kinetic Energy of Ejected Electrons
What would the minimum work function for a metal have to be for visible light (– nm) to eject photoelectrons?
A laser used to weld detached retinas emits light with a wavelength of nm in pulses that are ms in duration. The average power during each pulse is W. How much energy is in each pulse in joules? In electron volts?
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the kinetic energy, in electron volts, of the most energetic electrons ejected.
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?
A photon has momentum of magnitude kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.