Kinetic Energy of Ejected Electrons

The kinetic energy of ejected electrons in the photoelectric effect can be calculated using the equation KE = E_photon - φ, where E_photon is the energy of the incoming photon and φ is the work function of the material. The energy of the photon can be determined from its frequency using E_photon = h * f, where h is Planck's constant. The result is typically expressed in electron volts (eV), a common unit for measuring energy at the atomic scale.