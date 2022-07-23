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Ch 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as Particles
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as ParticlesProblem 20
Chapter 38, Problem 20

A photon scatters in the backward direction (ϕ=180\(\phi\)=180°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a 10.0%10.0\% change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?

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1
Understand the concept of Compton scattering, where a photon scatters off a particle, such as a proton, resulting in a change in the photon's wavelength.
Use the Compton wavelength shift formula: Δλ=hmc(1-cosθ), where Δλ is the change in wavelength, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the proton, c is the speed of light, and θ is the scattering angle.
Since the scattering angle θ is 180°, substitute this into the formula: Δλ=hmc(1-cos180°). Note that cos180° is -1.
Calculate the change in wavelength Δλ using the formula: Δλ=2hmc. This represents a 10% change in wavelength, so Δλ is 0.1 times the initial wavelength λ0.
Set up the equation Δλ=2hmc=0.1λ0 and solve for the initial wavelength λ0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Compton Scattering

Compton scattering is a phenomenon where a photon scatters off a target particle, such as an electron or proton, resulting in a change in the photon's wavelength. The change in wavelength depends on the angle of scattering and the mass of the target particle. This concept is crucial for understanding how the wavelength of the photon changes during the interaction.
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Wavelength Change Calculation

The change in wavelength during Compton scattering can be calculated using the Compton wavelength shift formula: Δλ = λ' - λ = (h/mc)(1 - cos θ), where h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the target particle, c is the speed of light, and θ is the scattering angle. For a 180° backward scattering, cos θ = -1, which maximizes the wavelength change.
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Photon Energy and Momentum

Photons have energy and momentum, which are related to their wavelength by E = hc/λ and p = h/λ, respectively. During scattering, the conservation of energy and momentum principles apply, affecting the photon's wavelength. Understanding these relationships helps in determining the initial wavelength required for a specific percentage change in wavelength.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

X rays with an initial wavelength of 0.900×10100.900\(\times\)10^{-10} m undergo Compton scattering. For what scattering angle is the wavelength of the scattered x rays greater by 1.0%1.0\% than that of the incident x rays?

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X rays with initial wavelength 0.06650.0665 nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?

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An ultrashort pulse has a duration of 9.009.00 fs and produces light at a wavelength of 556556 nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?

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The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is 15.015.0 kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?

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