X rays with an initial wavelength of m undergo Compton scattering. For what scattering angle is the wavelength of the scattered x rays greater by than that of the incident x rays?
A photon scatters in the backward direction (°) from a free proton that is initially at rest. What must the wavelength of the incident photon be if it is to undergo a change in wavelength as a result of the scattering?
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Key Concepts
Compton Scattering
Wavelength Change Calculation
Photon Energy and Momentum
X rays with initial wavelength nm undergo Compton scattering. What is the longest wavelength found in the scattered x rays? At which scattering angle is this wavelength observed?
An electron and a positron are moving toward each other and each has speed in the lab frame. What is the kinetic energy of each particle?
The photoelectric work function of potassium is eV. If light that has a wavelength of nm falls on potassium, find the kinetic energy, in electron volts, of the most energetic electrons ejected.
An ultrashort pulse has a duration of fs and produces light at a wavelength of nm. What are the momentum and momentum uncertainty of a single photon in the pulse?
The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?