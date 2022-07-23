Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a -g bullet that is moving at m/s. Will the bullet exhibit wavelike properties?
A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is kg.
(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.
(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?
(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?
A hydrogen atom is in a state with energy eV. In the Bohr model, what is the angular momentum of the electron in the atom, with respect to an axis at the nucleus?
A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. What is the ground-level energy of Be3+? How does this compare to the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom?
An electron is moving with a speed of m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?