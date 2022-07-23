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Ch 39: Particles Behaving as Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 39: Particles Behaving as WavesProblem 19
Chapter 39, Problem 19

A hydrogen atom is in a state with energy 1.51-1.51 eV. In the Bohr model, what is the angular momentum of the electron in the atom, with respect to an axis at the nucleus?

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Identify the energy level of the hydrogen atom using the given energy. In the Bohr model, the energy of an electron in the nth orbit is given by the formula: E=-E1n2, where E1 is the ground state energy (-13.6 eV) and n is the principal quantum number.
Rearrange the formula to solve for n: n=E1E. Substitute E=-1.51 eV and E1=-13.6 eV to calculate n.
Recall that in the Bohr model, the angular momentum of the electron is quantized and given by the formula: L=nħ, where ħ is the reduced Planck's constant (ħ=h2).
Substitute the value of n obtained from the previous step into the angular momentum formula. This will give the angular momentum of the electron in terms of ħ.
Express the final angular momentum in the form L=nħ, where n is the principal quantum number you calculated earlier.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bohr Model of the Atom

The Bohr model describes the hydrogen atom as having electrons in fixed orbits around the nucleus, with quantized energy levels. Each orbit corresponds to a specific energy state, and the electron can only occupy these discrete levels. The model introduces the idea that angular momentum is quantized, leading to specific values for the electron's motion.
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Quantization of Angular Momentum

In the Bohr model, the angular momentum of an electron in orbit is quantized and given by the formula L = nħ, where L is the angular momentum, n is a positive integer (the principal quantum number), and ħ is the reduced Planck's constant. This means that the electron can only have certain allowed values of angular momentum, which are integral multiples of ħ.
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Energy Levels in Hydrogen Atom

The energy levels of a hydrogen atom are determined by the formula E_n = -13.6 eV/n², where E_n is the energy of the nth level. For an energy of -1.51 eV, we can find the corresponding principal quantum number n. This value of n is essential for calculating the angular momentum, as it directly relates to the quantized states of the electron.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:

(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength 0.2200.220 nm; and

(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?

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Textbook Question

The energy-level scheme for the hypothetical one-electron element Searsium is shown in Fig. E39.25E39.25. The potential energy is taken to be zero for an electron at an infinite distance from the nucleus. An 1818-eV photon is absorbed by a Searsium atom in its ground level. As the atom returns to its ground level, what possible energies can the emitted photons have? Assume that there can be transitions between all pairs of levels.

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Textbook Question

A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops 6.50×10146.50\(\times\)10^{-14} m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has 8282 protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is 6.64×10276.64\(\times\)10^{-27} kg.

(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.

(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?

(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?

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Textbook Question

A 4.784.78-MeV alpha particle from a 226226Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has 9292 protons.

(a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus.

(b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?

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Textbook Question

A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. What is the ground-level energy of Be3+? How does this compare to the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom?

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Textbook Question

A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. For the hydrogen atom, the wavelength of the photon emitted in the n=2n = 2 to n=1n = 1 transition is 122122 nm (see Example 39.639.6). What is the wavelength of the photon emitted when a Be3+ ion undergoes this transition?

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