Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a -g bullet that is moving at m/s. Will the bullet exhibit wavelike properties?
Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
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Key Concepts
De Broglie Wavelength
Energy of Electrons
Photon Energy
A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is kg.
(a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV.
(b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have?
(c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?
A -MeV alpha particle from a Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has protons.
(a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus.
(b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?
A hydrogen atom is in a state with energy eV. In the Bohr model, what is the angular momentum of the electron in the atom, with respect to an axis at the nucleus?
An alpha particle ( kg) emitted in the radioactive decay of uranium- has an energy of MeV. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
An electron is moving with a speed of m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?