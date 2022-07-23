Energy Level Transitions

When an electron transitions between energy levels in an atom, it emits or absorbs a photon with energy equal to the difference between those levels. The energy of the emitted photon can be calculated using the formula E = hc/λ, where h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For the Be3+ ion, the transition from n = 2 to n = 1 will release a photon with a specific wavelength that can be determined using the energy difference.