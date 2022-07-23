Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the amount of energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its ground state. For the hypothetical one-electron atom in the question, the ionization energy is given as 17.50 eV. This value indicates the energy needed to completely free the electron from the influence of the nucleus, and it also helps in calculating the energy levels of the atom, as the energy of the ground state is typically negative and the ionization energy represents the transition to zero energy.