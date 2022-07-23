Textbook Question
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a -g bullet that is moving at m/s. Will the bullet exhibit wavelike properties?
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Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a -g bullet that is moving at m/s. Will the bullet exhibit wavelike properties?
For crystal diffraction experiments (discussed in Section ), wavelengths on the order of nm are often appropriate. Find the energy in electron volts for a particle with this wavelength if the particle is a photon.
An alpha particle ( kg) emitted in the radioactive decay of uranium- has an energy of MeV. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
(a) An electron moves with a speed of m/s. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
(b) A proton moves with the same speed. Determine its de Broglie wavelength.
An electron is moving with a speed of m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?