Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
Through what potential difference must electrons be accelerated if they are to have:
(a) the same wavelength as an x ray of wavelength nm; and
(b) the same energy as the x ray in part (a)?
An electron has a de Broglie wavelength of m. Determine (a) the magnitude of its momentum and (b) its kinetic energy (in joules and in electron volts).
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a -g bullet that is moving at m/s. Will the bullet exhibit wavelike properties?
For crystal diffraction experiments (discussed in Section ), wavelengths on the order of nm are often appropriate. Find the energy in electron volts for a particle with this wavelength if the particle is a photon.
(a) An electron moves with a speed of m/s. What is its de Broglie wavelength?
(b) A proton moves with the same speed. Determine its de Broglie wavelength.
An electron is moving with a speed of m/s. What is the speed of a proton that has the same de Broglie wavelength as this electron?