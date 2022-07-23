Textbook Question
An electron has a de Broglie wavelength of m. Determine (a) the magnitude of its momentum and (b) its kinetic energy (in joules and in electron volts).
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An electron has a de Broglie wavelength of m. Determine (a) the magnitude of its momentum and (b) its kinetic energy (in joules and in electron volts).
For crystal diffraction experiments (discussed in Section ), wavelengths on the order of nm are often appropriate. Find the energy in electron volts for a particle with this wavelength if the particle is a photon.
An alpha particle ( kg) emitted in the radioactive decay of uranium- has an energy of MeV. What is its de Broglie wavelength?