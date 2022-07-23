How many photons per second are emitted by a -mW CO2 laser that has a wavelength of mm?
Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature and a diameter times that of the hotter star.
(a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of ?
(b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?
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Key Concepts
Stefan-Boltzmann Law
Wien's Displacement Law
Blackbody Radiation
A pesky -mg mosquito is annoying you as you attempt to study physics in your room, which is m wide and m high. You decide to swat the bothersome insect as it flies toward you, but you need to estimate its speed to make a successful hit.
(a) What is the maximum uncertainty in the horizontal position of the mosquito?
(b) What limit does the Heisenberg uncertainty principle place on your ability to know the horizontal velocity of this mosquito? Is this limitation a serious impediment to your attempt to swat it?
Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers mm thick using pulses lasting ns from a laser beam of wavelength nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. If a -mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?
The uncertainty in the y-component of a proton's position is m. What is the minimum uncertainty in a simultaneous measurement of the -component of the proton's velocity?
-g marble is gently placed on a horizontal tabletop that is m wide.
(a) What is the maximum uncertainty in the horizontal position of the marble?
(b) According to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, what is the minimum uncertainty in the horizontal velocity of the marble?
(c) In light of your answer to part (b), what is the longest time the marble could remain on the table? Compare this time to the age of the universe, which is approximately billion years. (Hint: Can you know that the horizontal velocity of the marble is exactly zero?)
The shortest visible wavelength is about nm. What is the temperature of an ideal radiator whose spectral emittance peaks at this wavelength?