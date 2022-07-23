How many photons per second are emitted by a -mW CO2 laser that has a wavelength of mm?
Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers mm thick using pulses lasting ns from a laser beam of wavelength nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. If a -mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?
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Key Concepts
Photon Energy
Power and Energy Relationship
Photon Count Calculation
Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature and a diameter times that of the hotter star.
(a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of ?
(b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?
A pesky -mg mosquito is annoying you as you attempt to study physics in your room, which is m wide and m high. You decide to swat the bothersome insect as it flies toward you, but you need to estimate its speed to make a successful hit.
(a) What is the maximum uncertainty in the horizontal position of the mosquito?
(b) What limit does the Heisenberg uncertainty principle place on your ability to know the horizontal velocity of this mosquito? Is this limitation a serious impediment to your attempt to swat it?
Use Balmer's formula to calculate (a) the wavelength, (b) the frequency, and (c) the photon energy for the Hg line of the Balmer series for hydrogen.
Using a mixture of CO2, N2, and sometimes He, CO2 lasers emit a wavelength of m. At power of kW, such lasers are used for surgery. How many photons per second does a CO2 laser deliver to the tissue during its use in an operation?
The shortest visible wavelength is about nm. What is the temperature of an ideal radiator whose spectral emittance peaks at this wavelength?