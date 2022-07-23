Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature T T and a diameter 3.0 3.0 times that of the hotter star.

(a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of T T ?

(b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?