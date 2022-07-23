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Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 20a
Chapter 41, Problem 20a

A hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from a 2p2p state to the 1s1s ground state. In the absence of a magnetic field, the energy of the photon emitted is 122122 nm. The atom is then placed in a strong magnetic field in the zz-direction. Ignore spin effects; consider only the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic moment. How many different photon wavelengths are observed for the 2p1s2p\(\rightarrow\)1s transition? What are the mlm_l values for the initial and final states for the transition that leads to each photon wavelength?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Zeeman effect: When an atom is placed in a strong magnetic field, the energy levels of the atom split due to the interaction of the magnetic field with the orbital magnetic moment. This splitting depends on the magnetic quantum number (ml).
Identify the initial and final states: The initial state is the 2p state, which has an orbital angular momentum quantum number l = 1. The magnetic quantum number ml can take values -1, 0, and +1. The final state is the 1s state, which has l = 0 and ml = 0 (no splitting occurs for the 1s state).
Determine the energy shifts: The energy shift due to the magnetic field is given by ΔE = mlμBB, where μB is the Bohr magneton and B is the magnetic field strength. For the 2p state, the energy levels split into three sublevels corresponding to ml = -1, 0, and +1.
Calculate the number of photon wavelengths: Transitions occur from each of the three 2p sublevels (ml = -1, 0, +1) to the single 1s sublevel (ml = 0). Since the energy difference for each transition is different due to the Zeeman splitting, three distinct photon wavelengths are observed.
List the ml values for each transition: The transitions are (ml = -1 → ml = 0), (ml = 0 → ml = 0), and (ml = +1 → ml = 0). These correspond to the three different photon wavelengths observed in the presence of the magnetic field.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Atom Energy Levels

The energy levels of a hydrogen atom are quantized, meaning electrons can only occupy specific energy states. The transition between these states, such as from 2p to 1s, results in the emission or absorption of photons with energies corresponding to the difference between these levels. The energy of the emitted photon can be calculated using the Rydberg formula, which relates the wavelengths of emitted light to the principal quantum numbers of the initial and final states.
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Orbital Magnetic Moment

The orbital magnetic moment arises from the motion of electrons in their orbits around the nucleus. In the presence of a magnetic field, this moment interacts with the field, leading to phenomena such as the Zeeman effect, where energy levels split into multiple sub-levels. This splitting can result in the emission of photons with different wavelengths when transitions occur between these sub-levels, depending on the magnetic quantum number (ml) values.
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Quantum Numbers and Selection Rules

Quantum numbers describe the properties of atomic orbitals and the electrons within them. For the hydrogen atom, the principal quantum number (n), azimuthal quantum number (l), and magnetic quantum number (ml) are crucial for determining allowed transitions. Selection rules dictate that transitions can only occur between states that differ in specific quantum numbers, influencing the number of distinct photon wavelengths observed during transitions, such as from 2p to 1s.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The hyperfine interaction in a hydrogen atom between the magnetic dipole moment of the proton and the spin magnetic dipole moment of the electron splits the ground level into two levels separated by 5.9×1065.9\(\times\)10^{-6} eV. Calculate the wavelength and frequency of the photon emitted when the atom makes a transition between these states, and compare your answer to the value given at the end of Section 41.541.5. In what part of the electromagnetic spectrum does this lie? Such photons are emitted by cold hydrogen clouds in interstellar space; by detecting these photons, astronomers can learn about the number and density of such clouds.

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Textbook Question

(a) If you treat an electron as a classical spherical object with a radius of 1.0×10171.0\(\times\)10^{-17} m, what angular speed is necessary to produce a spin angular momentum of magnitude 34h\(\sqrt{\frac34}\)h?

(b) Use v=rωv=r\(\omega\) and the result of part (a) to calculate the speed vv of a point at the electron's equator. What does your result suggest about the validity of this model?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom in the 5g5g state is placed in a magnetic field of 0.6000.600 T that is in the zz-direction. Into how many levels is this state split by the interaction of the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment with the magnetic field?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom in a 3p3p state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field B\(\overrightarrow{B}\). Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. What field magnitude BB is required to split the 3p3p state into multiple levels with an energy difference of 2.71×1052.71\(\times\)10^{-5} eV between adjacent levels?

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Textbook Question

Calculate, in units of UU, the magnitude of the maximum orbital angular momentum for an electron in a hydrogen atom for states with a principal quantum number of 22, 2020, and 200200. Compare each with the value of nhnh postulated in the Bohr model. What trend do you see?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom is in a dd state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different mlm_l values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a 0.8000.800 T magnetic field that is in the +z+z-direction

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