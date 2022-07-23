A hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from a 2 p 2p state to the 1 s 1s ground state. In the absence of a magnetic field, the energy of the photon emitted is 122 122 nm. The atom is then placed in a strong magnetic field in the z z -direction. Ignore spin effects; consider only the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic moment. How many different photon wavelengths are observed for the 2 p → 1 s 2p\(\rightarrow\)1s transition? What are the m l m_l values for the initial and final states for the transition that leads to each photon wavelength?