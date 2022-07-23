Quantization of Angular Momentum

In quantum mechanics, the quantization of angular momentum implies that the angular momentum vector can only take specific orientations relative to an axis, such as the z-axis. The angle between the angular momentum vector and the z-axis is related to the magnetic quantum number \( m_l \), which can take values from \( -l \) to \( +l \). The smallest angle for a given \( l \) indicates the lowest energy state or configuration of the system.