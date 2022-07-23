Consider an electron in the shell. What is the largest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of and in SI units.
In a particular state of the hydrogen atom, the angle between the angular momentum vector and the -axis is °. If this is the smallest angle for this particular value of the orbital quantum number , what is ?
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Key Concepts
Angular Momentum in Quantum Mechanics
Orbital Quantum Number (l)
Quantization of Angular Momentum
A hydrogen atom in a state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field . Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. What field magnitude is required to split the state into multiple levels with an energy difference of eV between adjacent levels?
Consider an electron in the shell. For the electron in part (c), what is the ratio of its spin angular momentum in the -direction to its orbital angular momentum in the -direction? Note: Part (c) asked for the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction.
Calculate, in units of , the magnitude of the maximum orbital angular momentum for an electron in a hydrogen atom for states with a principal quantum number of , , and . Compare each with the value of postulated in the Bohr model. What trend do you see?
A hydrogen atom is in a state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a T magnetic field that is in the -direction
The orbital angular momentum of an electron has a magnitude of kg-m2/s. What is the angular momentum quantum number for this electron?