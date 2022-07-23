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Ch 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic Structure
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 41: Quantum Mechanics II: Atomic StructureProblem 11
Chapter 41, Problem 11

In a particular state of the hydrogen atom, the angle between the angular momentum vector L\(\overrightarrow{L}\) and the zz-axis is u=26.6u = 26.6°. If this is the smallest angle for this particular value of the orbital quantum number ll, what is ll?

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Step 1: Recall the relationship between the orbital quantum number (l) and the angular momentum vector magnitude. The magnitude of the angular momentum vector is given by \( L = \sqrt{l(l+1)} \hbar \), where \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant.
Step 2: Understand the quantization of the projection of angular momentum along the z-axis. The projection \( L_z \) is given by \( L_z = m_l \hbar \), where \( m_l \) is the magnetic quantum number and can take integer values from \( -l \) to \( +l \).
Step 3: The angle \( \theta \) between the angular momentum vector \( \overrightarrow{L} \) and the z-axis is determined by \( \cos \theta = \frac{L_z}{L} \). Substitute \( L_z = m_l \hbar \) and \( L = \sqrt{l(l+1)} \hbar \) into this equation to get \( \cos \theta = \frac{m_l}{\sqrt{l(l+1)}} \).
Step 4: Since the problem states that \( \theta = 26.6^\circ \) is the smallest angle, \( \cos \theta \) must be maximized. The maximum value of \( \cos \theta \) occurs when \( m_l = l \), which corresponds to the smallest angle. Substitute \( \cos \theta = \frac{l}{\sqrt{l(l+1)}} \) and \( \theta = 26.6^\circ \) into the equation.
Step 5: Solve for \( l \) by rearranging the equation \( \cos 26.6^\circ = \frac{l}{\sqrt{l(l+1)}} \). Use trigonometric values for \( \cos 26.6^\circ \) and algebraic manipulation to isolate \( l \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Momentum in Quantum Mechanics

In quantum mechanics, angular momentum is a fundamental property of particles, represented by the vector \( \overrightarrow{L} \). It is quantized, meaning it can only take on certain discrete values determined by the orbital quantum number \( l \). The magnitude of angular momentum is given by \( |\overrightarrow{L}| = \sqrt{l(l+1)}\hbar \), where \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant.
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Orbital Quantum Number (l)

The orbital quantum number \( l \) defines the shape of an electron's orbital and is integral to determining the angular momentum of an electron in an atom. It can take on integer values from 0 to \( n-1 \), where \( n \) is the principal quantum number. Each value of \( l \) corresponds to a specific type of orbital (s, p, d, f) and influences the angular distribution of the electron's probability density.
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Quantization of Angular Momentum

In quantum mechanics, the quantization of angular momentum implies that the angular momentum vector can only take specific orientations relative to an axis, such as the z-axis. The angle between the angular momentum vector and the z-axis is related to the magnetic quantum number \( m_l \), which can take values from \( -l \) to \( +l \). The smallest angle for a given \( l \) indicates the lowest energy state or configuration of the system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. What is the largest spin angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction? Express your answers in terms of \(\hslash\) and in SI units.

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom in a 3p3p state is placed in a uniform external magnetic field B\(\overrightarrow{B}\). Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. What field magnitude BB is required to split the 3p3p state into multiple levels with an energy difference of 2.71×1052.71\(\times\)10^{-5} eV between adjacent levels?

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Textbook Question

Consider an electron in the NN shell. For the electron in part (c), what is the ratio of its spin angular momentum in the zz-direction to its orbital angular momentum in the zz-direction? Note: Part (c) asked for the largest orbital angular momentum this electron could have in any chosen direction.

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Textbook Question

Calculate, in units of UU, the magnitude of the maximum orbital angular momentum for an electron in a hydrogen atom for states with a principal quantum number of 22, 2020, and 200200. Compare each with the value of nhnh postulated in the Bohr model. What trend do you see?

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Textbook Question

A hydrogen atom is in a dd state. In the absence of an external magnetic field, the states with different mlm_l values have (approximately) the same energy. Consider the interaction of the magnetic field with the atom's orbital magnetic dipole moment. Calculate the splitting (in electron volts) of the ml levels when the atom is put in a 0.8000.800 T magnetic field that is in the +z+z-direction

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Textbook Question

The orbital angular momentum of an electron has a magnitude of 4.716×10344.716\(\times\)10^{-34} kg-m2/s. What is the angular momentum quantum number ll for this electron?

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